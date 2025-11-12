Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.60. Zedge shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 90,043 shares traded.
Zedge Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.
Zedge Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Zedge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
Read More
