Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 656.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,895 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.