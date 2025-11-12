Leerink Partnrs Has Positive View of AstraZeneca Q4 Earnings

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 196,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,695,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,235,000 after buying an additional 530,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

