Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head-To-Head Review

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and SiriusPoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $194.56 billion 0.82 $10.75 billion $2.84 14.62 SiriusPoint $2.60 billion 0.91 $199.90 million $1.59 12.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.47% 16.58% 1.01% SiriusPoint 6.97% 11.31% 1.71%

Volatility and Risk

Allianz has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allianz and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 4 0 0 1.80 SiriusPoint 0 1 2 2 3.20

SiriusPoint has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given SiriusPoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint is more favorable than Allianz.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Allianz on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

