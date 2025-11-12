Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $429.22 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.72 and a 200-day moving average of $428.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

