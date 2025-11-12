Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Copart were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Copart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 15.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Copart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Copart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

