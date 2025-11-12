Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,673 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.70. The company has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

