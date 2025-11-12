Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,923 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $117,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

