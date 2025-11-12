Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.26. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 16,007 shares.
Stria Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
