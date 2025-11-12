Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.80 and traded as low as GBX 126. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 126, with a volume of 8,026 shares traded.

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.66.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported GBX (8.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Town Centre Securities had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Town Centre Securities Plc will post 6.4926063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.