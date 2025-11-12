Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $852.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PH stock opened at $858.11 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $866.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $762.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.