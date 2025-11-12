Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of PH stock opened at $858.11 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $866.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $762.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
