Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 31.25%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

PESI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perma-Fix Environmental Services currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth $199,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

