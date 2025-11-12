Honeywell International Inc. $HON Position Boosted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

