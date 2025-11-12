Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PVLA opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $863.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 79,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.