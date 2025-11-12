GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and traded as low as $28.42. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 2,026,734 shares traded.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

