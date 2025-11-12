Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.27. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 9,549,491 shares traded.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.58.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

