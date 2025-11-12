Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 3,795 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

