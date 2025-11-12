Symphony Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Symphony Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

