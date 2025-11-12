PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 215,735 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,735 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,294,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

