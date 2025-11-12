Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRD.B FY2026 Earnings

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crawford & Company in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Crawford & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

