Cantor Fitzgerald Has Bullish Outlook for Q2 FY2026 Earnings

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Q2 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q2’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Q2 stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 21,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. Q2 has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $37,000.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,713 shares of company stock worth $592,376. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

