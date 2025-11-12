Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Energy Recovery Q1 Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.02%.The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

ERII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.20 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 11,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $165,024.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,642. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Energy Recovery by 140.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 667,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 534,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

