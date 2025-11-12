Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,913,000 after purchasing an additional 617,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,116 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

