Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Realty Income by 19.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

