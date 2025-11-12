Q3 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Boosted by Analyst

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 554,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $293.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,169.12. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Mongeau acquired 27,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,204,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 9.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 249.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 322,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

