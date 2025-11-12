Research Analysts Set Expectations for TVTX FY2027 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. 25,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,739. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,950. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $195,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,485. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,380. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

