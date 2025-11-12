FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:LAR Lowered by Stifel Canada

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAR. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE LAR traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,641. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

