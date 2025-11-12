Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mosaic Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,067. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.80%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

