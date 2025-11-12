Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Lifted by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $621.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.52 and a 200-day moving average of $562.90. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

