PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,301 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,021,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VUG opened at $494.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.58 and its 200 day moving average is $449.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

