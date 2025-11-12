B. Riley Issues Positive Outlook for APEI Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price objective on American Public Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $625.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

