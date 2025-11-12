Brokers Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources Q3 Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after buying an additional 249,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

