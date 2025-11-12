British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after buying an additional 2,040,011 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,175 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

