British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after buying an additional 2,040,011 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,175 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.