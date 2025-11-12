Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 2,657 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.342 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

