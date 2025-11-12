What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Alamo Group Q2 Earnings?

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.7%

ALG opened at $164.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $157.07 and a 1-year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,984.47. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

