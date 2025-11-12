Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CL opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.