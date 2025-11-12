FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Vitalhub Issued By Roth Capital

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada raised Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$8.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$583.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Also, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 520,001 shares in the company, valued at C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

