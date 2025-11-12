FY2025 EPS Estimate for Exchange Income Reduced by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$78.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$85.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.50.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$74.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

