Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $537.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

