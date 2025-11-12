HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $54.99 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 216,839 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 85.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

