Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 2.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Crown worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 19.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.