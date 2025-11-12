Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,522,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after buying an additional 516,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

