Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 152,141 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $120,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 34.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EA opened at $201.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

