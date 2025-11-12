Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 160,302 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160,302 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $77,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after purchasing an additional 480,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $956,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after purchasing an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $755,928,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after buying an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.