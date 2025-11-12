Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys 162,900 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.35% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,166,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,076,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,444,000 after acquiring an additional 649,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,307,000 after acquiring an additional 485,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.