Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 261,785 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 446.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,785 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $68,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

