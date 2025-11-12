Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $211.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.18. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

