Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 296,330 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,330 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $56,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.