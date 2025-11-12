Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $89.97 Million Holdings in UGI Corporation $UGI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 170.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.15% of UGI worth $89,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 1.2%

UGI stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. UGI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.