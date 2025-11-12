277,700 Shares in JOYY Inc. $YY Purchased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. JOYY makes up 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.52% of JOYY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in JOYY by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 13,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 5,718.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of JOYY by 7.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Up 2.4%

YY stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

